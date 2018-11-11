Topless Protester Gets Within Feet Of Trump's Motorcade In Paris

A topless female protester was seized by French police on Sunday morning as she ran toward the motorcade carrying President Donald Trump.

The U.S. leader had been en route to a ceremony at Paris’ Arc de Triomphe marking the 100-year anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

The protester, who had the words “Fake Peacemaker” written across her chest and anti-war slogans scrawled on other parts of her body, had somehow managed to breach tight security along Champs-Elysees avenue, Reuters reported.

She came within a few feet of Trump’s limousine before she was caught by police.

Une activiste FEMEN face à la voiture de Trump, remontant les Champs Élysée, dénonçant l’hypocrisie de cette cérémonie du 11 novembre. pic.twitter.com/6n6216EdCf — FEMEN (@Femen_France) November 11, 2018

At least one other topless protester also reportedly made it onto the avenue as Trump’s motorcade was driving by but was stopped by police before she got close to the cars.

FEMEN, a Ukrainian radical feminist activist group known for its provocative protests, claimed responsibility for the stunt.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Dozens of world leaders, including Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gathered on Sunday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe to commemorate the centenary of the ending of the First World War, which began in the summer of 1914.

Inna Shevchenko, a FEMEN leader, said in a series of tweets that the attendance of leaders like Trump, Putin and Erdogan ― who she lambasted as “war criminals” ― had transformed the commemorative event “into a sad spectacle which is entertaining only for the criminals participating in it,” per a Bloomberg translation.