At Least 1 Dead, 9 Others Injured In Toronto Shooting

At least one person is dead and nearly a dozen injured after a shooting Sunday night in Toronto’s Danforth neighborhood, paramedics told HuffPost Canada.

Officials said 9 victims had been transported to area hospitals, including one child, after emergency crews were called to the scene near the city’s Greektown around 10 p.m. local time.

Witness reported hearing as many as 15 to 20 gunshots.

Paramedics told CBC News the shooter was no longer active and police later told the outlet that the suspect was dead.

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

This is a truly difficult mass casualty incident. Paramedics are working extremely hard right now in Toronto. https://t.co/RgGIdE2olr — TO Paramedic Union (@416TPSUnit) July 23, 2018