Touching Video Shows The Reality Of 'That Perfect Mom'

It’s easy to fall into the trap of comparing yourself to others. And with parenting, that phenomenon only intensifies.

Vlogger Kristina Kuzmic is encouraging parents to realize that no one has everything together all the time. In her latest video, she reveals the truth about “That Perfect Mom” you may see on the playground or at the mall.

The touching video, which features thee real moms and their struggles, has racked up more than 1.7 million views on Facebook. Though they appear put-together and confident, these parents have dealt with painful experiences, from heartache to illness to financial insecurity.

“Every single mom you have ever compared yourself to, she has her own struggles,” Kuzmic explains in the video. “You don’t know what she deals with alone, at home behind closed doors ... We all have those moments on the floor doubting ourselves, worrying about our future or packing up our past.”