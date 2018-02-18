When The Tourists Stopped Coming, This Puerto Rican Town's Nightmare Began

By late January, four months after she had lost her job, Carmen Bonilla Ramos would wake up inside her small house far up into the mountains of Rincón and debate whether to get out of bed. She had nowhere to go.

Ramos had worked at Tres Sirenas for over a decade ― sweeping the floors, making the beds, doing the laundry. Now her days were markedly different.

At dawn, she would get up to turn off the generator that had been providing electricity to the house ever since the storm swept through. While power to the businesses in the heart of Rincón had been restored, her small house in the hills was still in the dark. Ramos could only afford to turn on the generator for a few hours each day to run the fridge and power the fan needed to stop mosquitos from keeping her, her husband and her niece up at night.

She would count her cash. Some days she had to choose between buying food or keeping the lights on. Running the generator cost $100 a week — $7 more than her weekly unemployment check. And her husband, a construction worker, was getting far less work than before the storm. But recently, their sons in Minnesota and Long Island had sent some funds to help them get by.

From her home’s porch, Ramos would scan the valley beneath, dotted with blue from the makeshift tarps that covered roofs still broken from the storm. Finally, she would do what she had done every day since the hurricane hit: She stared down the road, willing a truck to round the bend. Maybe the electricians would finally come to her neighborhood.