Tom Hanks Teases That 'Toy Story 4' Ending Will Be A 'Moment In History'

If you couldn’t handle the rollercoaster of emotions that “Toy Story 3” evoked, you might want to reconsider buying a ticket for the next installment of the franchise.

In an interview with BBC Radio on Thursday, Tom Hanks, who voices Woody, described the final scenes of “Toy Story 4” as “impactful” and “a moment in history.”

“The way you record “Toy Story” is you’re in a room with a team that has created it,” he said on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

“When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them because usually you’re facing them so you can look right up and you can talk about it but I didn’t want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn’t see me.”

While Hanks didn’t go into the specifics, his co-star Tim Allen has previously said that he “couldn’t even get through the last scene.”

“I gotta resist getting emotional. I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story,” he said. “It’s so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big. The idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled.”

Referring to the films as a “very special collection of movies” that “hits each one of us in a completely individual way,” Hanks praised the people behind the hugely successful franchise.

“Here’s the thing about those geniuses that are there at (Dismey’s Pixar Animation Studios) and everybody who has ever been involved in any of the ‘Toy Story’ things: they invented something there,” he said.