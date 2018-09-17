STYLE & BEAUTY
Tracee Ellis Ross Slayed The Most Over-The-Top Look At The 2018 Emmy Awards

The "Blackish" star blew the red carpet away.
By Carly Ledbetter

Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to command a red carpet. 

The “Black-ish” star ensured all eyes were on her at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night in Los Angeles in an eye-popping gown by Valentino.

The pink couture dream with a billowing bust and voluminous sleeves made it look like Ross was floating on a cloud down the carpet. She coordinated her eyeshadow and lip to match the gown and served up serious face. 

Can you even? 

Ross is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys. Win or lose, she’s already conquered the red carpet. 

Look at the rest of the red carpet looks below: 

  • Kristen Bell
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • Dakota Fanning
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
  • Issa Rae
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Thandie Newton
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Constance Wu
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Angela Sarafyan
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
  • Leslie Jones
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • "Queer Eye" cast
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Chrissy Metz
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Jenifer Lewis
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Gaten Matarazzo
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
  • Tina Fey
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Millie Bobby Brown
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Rachel Brosnahan
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Mandy Moore
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Sandra Oh
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
  • Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Sterling K. Brown
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Regina King
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Andy Samberg
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Judith Light
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
  • Ellie Kemper
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Charlie Heaton
    Kyle Grillot / Reuters
  • Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
  • Colin Jost and Michael Che
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Noah Schnapp
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Matt Smith and Claire Foy
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Padma Lakshmi
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

