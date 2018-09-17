Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to command a red carpet.
The “Black-ish” star ensured all eyes were on her at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night in Los Angeles in an eye-popping gown by Valentino.
The pink couture dream with a billowing bust and voluminous sleeves made it look like Ross was floating on a cloud down the carpet. She coordinated her eyeshadow and lip to match the gown and served up serious face.
Can you even?
Ross is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys. Win or lose, she’s already conquered the red carpet.
Look at the rest of the red carpet looks below: