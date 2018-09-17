Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to command a red carpet.

The “Black-ish” star ensured all eyes were on her at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night in Los Angeles in an eye-popping gown by Valentino.

The pink couture dream with a billowing bust and voluminous sleeves made it look like Ross was floating on a cloud down the carpet. She coordinated her eyeshadow and lip to match the gown and served up serious face.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018

Can you even?

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images See it from the side!

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Look. At. Her.

Ross is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys. Win or lose, she’s already conquered the red carpet.

