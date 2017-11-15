WOMEN
Tracee Ellis Ross Has A Message That All Women Need To Hear

"It is really interesting to be a woman and to get to 45 and to not be married yet and to not have kids."

Tracee Ellis Ross has accomplished many of her dreams ― and even won some of the highest honors her industry has to offer ― but it takes just one sentence for someone to make her feel diminished.

In an inspiring speech for Glamour’s Women of the Year Summit, the “Black-ish” star opened up about the way some people respond to her being a 45-year-old woman who is not married and does not have kids. 

“I’ve built a really incredible life, and I have become a woman that I am very proud to be. And then someone just walks up to you and is like, ‘You know, a friend of mine adopted at 52. It is never too late for your life to have meaning, sweetie!’ And my worth just gets diminished as I am reminded that I have failed on the marriage and the carriage counts.”

Ross went on to reveal how her life choices took a certain kind of bravery, one that she encourages all women to harness.

