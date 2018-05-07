Trafficking Victim Cyntoia Brown To Get Clemency Hearing

A Tennessee woman serving a life sentence for murdering a man who picked her up at 16 while she was being sex-trafficked is receiving a clemency hearing.

Cyntoia Brown, now 30, has served 13 years in prison for the 2004 murder of real estate agent Johnny Allen, 43. After running away from her adopted family, Brown was living in a motel with a pimp called “Kut Throat.” Brown’s lawyer, Charles Bone, told The New York Times last year that Kut Throat raped and abused Brown as well as forced her to become a prostitute.

Allen picked her up and brought her home to his bed, court documents state. At one point, she believed he was reaching for his gun, so she took a handgun from her purse and shot him, she said.

Nasville Police Cyntoia Brown was arrested in 2004 at age 16. She has now served 13 years in prison for the murder of real estate agent Johnny Allen, 43.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati agreed on Tuesday to hear oral arguments in Brown’s case on June 14, according to a report by The Tennessean. On Thursday, a state parole board agreed to a clemency hearing on May 23 inside the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville where Brown is held.

The Tennessean notes that Brown’s fate is not up to the parole board, as it will merely make a recommendation for or against clemency. Gov. Bill Haslam (R) will ultimately decide.

Haslam is in his last year as governor and has not granted any clemency petitions. But the publication noted that “it is not unusual for governors to grant such petitions in their last year in office.”

The Times reports that many supporters of Brown have “described her as a model inmate.” While in prison, Brown received her GED certificate and earned an associate degree from Lipscomb University, a private Christian college in Nashville.

