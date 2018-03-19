Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story is getting the Lifetime treatment in the upcoming film “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” The movie’s first teaser trailer is here and it’s schmaltzy, to say the least.

Starring Parisa Fitz-Henley as Markle and Murray Fraser as Harry, the trailer offers a glimpse of the couple’s engagement (over a roasted chicken), a trip to what looks like Botswana and, of course, a few cheesy lines of dialogue.

“I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture,” Fraser tells the fake version of the “Suits” actress. “I just need you.”

The movie is set to premiere on Sunday, May 13, at 8 p.m. EST, just a few days before the couple’s real royal nuptials take place on Saturday, May 19.