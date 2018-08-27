ENTERTAINMENT
Trailer For 'True Detective' Season 3 Promises A Haunting Story

The teaser trailer of the HBO series shows Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's character at three different ages.
By Carla Baranauckas

The newly released trailer for “True Detective” Season 3 promises a haunting story with a brooding Mahershala Ali on the case.

Ali plays Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays in the third installment of the HBO series, which offers a new story and cast for each season. The trailer shows the character at three different ages, focused on a case that won’t leave him alone.

“Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much,” Ali’s voiceover says. “That wasn’t a fear for me. Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces.” 

The voiceover continues: “My job – there’s no certainty. This peace is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story.”

Joining Ali in the Season 3 cast are Mamie Gummer, Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo. 

“True Detective” is scheduled to premiere on HBO in January.

