The newly released trailer for “True Detective” Season 3 promises a haunting story with a brooding Mahershala Ali on the case.

Ali plays Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays in the third installment of the HBO series, which offers a new story and cast for each season. The trailer shows the character at three different ages, focused on a case that won’t leave him alone.

“Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much,” Ali’s voiceover says. “That wasn’t a fear for me. Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces.”

The voiceover continues: “My job – there’s no certainty. This peace is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story.”

Joining Ali in the Season 3 cast are Mamie Gummer, Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo.