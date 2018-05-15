ENTERTAINMENT
The First Trailer For The Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Is Here

By Sara Boboltz

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Queen biopic starring a spectacularly glammed-up Remi Malek as frontman Freddie Mercury, is almost ― finally! ― here.

Twentieth Century Fox on Tuesday released an official trailer for the much-anticipated film that tells the story of the band preparing for its iconic 1985 Live Aid performance in London. Sacha Baron Cohen was originally slated to star in the film, which Bryan Singer directed before vanishing from the set and later getting fired. 

Malek is captivating as Mercury, Queen’s bisexual lead singer whose powerfully flamboyant performances rocketed the group to stardom before he died from AIDS-related causes in 1991.

The trailer features many of Queen’s greatest hits, including the film’s namesake: the six-minute “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which Malek, as Mercury, has to defend to a skeptical record executive. 

