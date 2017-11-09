Trans in Trumpland: Election Victories Signal Hope

November 8, 2016 was a night I wouldn’t forget. I watched in awe with my family in Massachusetts as Trump won Pennsylvania, then Ohio, then Florida. When he won Michigan, my mom asked: “do you really think he is going to win?” At that moment, I knew that last strand of hope was lost. Trump had won, and my family didn’t know whether to be angry, sad, or helpless. We felt all three, and I doubt any of us slept that night. All semblance of hope, the foundation of Obama’s campaign eight years prior, evaporated.

As both a trans man and a Greek-Iranian American, Trump’s win created a cloud of dread over me. His campaign was structured around racism, xenophobia, and stripping LGBTQ rights. When he announced a proposed visa ban that would have limited my Iranian family members from visiting (I'm Iranian-American, This is What Trump's America Feels Like), my worst fears came true. As much as I tried to channel my energy into writing and protesting, I had to accept that nothing much would change politically until 2018 at the very earliest. I never anticipated that a year later, I, and the country overall, would bear witness to unprecedented elections.