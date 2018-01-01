50 Tons Of Trash Expected After Times Square New Year's Eve Bash

New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York City is always one heck of a party — but it’s also a cleanup effort of enormous proportions.

Almost 1 million revelers, braving freezing temperatures, packed into Times Square on Sunday to ring in 2018. At midnight, the crowd squealed with delight as the glittery crystal ball dropped and confetti — about 3,000 pounds of it — rained down. Partygoers later gushed about the “beautiful” experience as they made their way out of midtown Manhattan.

But the clearing crowds revealed something not so beautiful: the night’s staggering detritus, including streamers and party hats, cigarette butts, food containers and other trash littering the ground.

Darren Ornitz/Reuters Revelers play in confetti in Times Square during the New Year celebrations in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 1, 2018.

Darren Ornitz/Reuters Confetti falls in Times Square just after midnight on January 1, 2018.

The city’s Department of Sanitation told AM New York last week that they expected to clear more than 50 tons of trash at Times Square post-New Year’s Eve ― about the same amount generated at last year’s bash.

The department said a total of 294 sanitation workers would be on duty to clean up in the aftermath of the party, armed with 30 mechanical brooms, 58 backpack blowers, 44 collection trucks and 58 old-fashioned hand brooms.

Shortly after the ball drops in Times Square, 294 NYC Dept. of Sanitation employees will start working to clean tons of confetti and other New Year's debris left behind. In just a few hours, the Crossroads of the World will be clean!

We wish everyone a happy and healthy 2018! pic.twitter.com/Tqwa2wLnuH — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) December 31, 2017

According to Paul Visconti, chief of the sanitation department, the clean-up effort would likely take about 12 to 16 hours to complete.

“It’s something short of a miracle what we get accomplished,” he told AM New York last week.

“It’s rewarding to see 50 tons of debris disappear,” Visconti added. “It’s not easy but we make it look easy.”

What gets left behind after the #BallDrop? Shout out to the sanitation teams who help keep #TimesSquare clean! pic.twitter.com/lFArRMahdR — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) January 1, 2018

Want to know what it takes to clean up Times Square after the ball drops? Take a look! https://t.co/tlCnSMvtWv — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) December 28, 2017

Social media users took to Twitter late Sunday and early Monday to express their gratitude and awe for the sanitation workers tasked with cleaning up the huge mess at Times Square.

One user called the workers “the real MVPs” of the night.

GOD BLESS the people that have to clean up Times Square when the show's over. You the real MVPs!! 👏👏👏 — Laura Stewart (@lstewy) January 1, 2018

Shout out to all the clean up crew members down in Times Square cleaning up that confetti mess. — Amanda Brazzell (@ahero_) January 1, 2018

Every year while watching the ball drop on TV, I always end up feeling bad for those who have to clean up all that confetti in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/M9M7mgBOMB — Patrick Knight (@patknightradio) January 1, 2018

also also also imagine having to clean up times square after this crap — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 1, 2018