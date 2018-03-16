Booking travel to take advantage of a flash sale or expiring travel deal is a pretty stressful endeavor. Not to mention then having to whip out a credit card and plug in all of those numbers before the time runs out and you’ve missed out on your $200 flight to California.

That’s why we sometimes opt for easy pay sites like PayPal that make it super efficient for you to check out and check out quickly.

If you don’t have a credit card, don’t want to incur serious debt, or just want a faster way to pay for your next adventure, consider these 12 travel sites that accept PayPal.

Big Bus Tours bennymarty via Getty Images Big Bus Tours makes it so easy to discover big cities without breaking the bank. Visit the site here

Priceline Priceline Access thousands of hotel, flight and rental car deals daily through Priceline. Visit the site here

City Pass City Pass Whether it’s an aquarium, observatory, theme park or museum, City Pass makes it so easy for you and the family to explore a city without the insane research or crazy expense. Visit the site here

HomeAway Craig Lovell via Getty Images Do vacation your way with a trusted rental from HomeAway. Visit the site here

Tours4fun Tours4fun Tours4fun is an online travel booking site that offers a wide selection of tours, activities, and vacation packages. Visit the site here

Hotels.com Pierre-Yves Babelon via Getty Images With a large range of properties ranging from international chains and all-inclusive resorts to local favorites and bed & breakfasts, Hotels.com makes it so easy to book your next stay. Visit the site here

Agoda Alexander Spatari via Getty Images Agoda offers the cheapest prices on hotels, resorts, unique homes, vacation rentals, and more. Visit the site here

VRBO Hoxton/Martin Barraud via Getty Images Find the perfect place to stay, from beach houses to cabins to condos and more. Visit the site here

CheapTickets.com den-belitsky via Getty Images Get access to cheap flights, hotels, cruises, vacation packages, rentals, and more with cheaptickets.com. Visit the site here

Wimdu ChristineGates via Getty Images Wimdu offers travelers authentic and affordable accommodation, from city apartments in Barcelona, to spacious lofts in New York. Visit the site here

Hot Wire scyther5 via Getty Images Get deep discounts on hotels, cars, flights, and vacation packages through Hotwire. Visit the site here

Flip Key chepatchet via Getty Images List your property or rent out a beautiful beach villa through Flip Key. Visit the site here