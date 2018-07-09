In what was billed as a tribute to Evel Knievel, daredevil Travis Pastrana attempted three of Knievel’s motorcycle jumps on Sunday in Las Vegas ― and in the process, he bested the famed stunt performer three times.

Pastrana, 34, an 11-time X Games champion, wore a red, white and blue jumpsuit similar to what Knievel wore in his heyday and rode an Indian Scout FTR750 V-twin motorcycle that was described as being similar to Knievel’s Harley flat-track motorcycles.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Travis Pastrana jumps the Caesars Palace fountain Sunday in Las Vegas.

In the first jump, Pastrana traveled 143 feet as he leaped over 52 crushed cars that were stacked three high. In 1973, Knievel traveled 120 feet when he jumped over 50 crushed cars at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The second jump had Pastrana recreating a stunt Knievel performed at King’s Island in Ohio, when he jumped 14 Greyhound buses. Pastrana cleared 16 Greyhound buses Sunday.

Pastrana’s third jump was a recreation of Knievel’s attempt to clear the fountain at Caesars Palace. Knievel wiped out on the landing and was hospitalized with multiple broken bones, but Pastrana soared over the fountain and landed well down the landing ramp.

He celebrated his successes by hopping into the fountain.

“It’s just such an honor to live a day in Evel’s footsteps and literally his boots,” Pastrana, according to ESPN. “To be here in Las Vegas, so much of my history has been here. I proposed to my wife here, I had [the] first Nitro Circus show here. This was definitely the coolest thing I’ve ever done.”