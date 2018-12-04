The “Sicko Mode” rapper shot down claims he was cheating on the beauty mogul after a photo surfaced of someone who looked similar to him getting close with someone other than Jenner.

“Shit cap ass fuukkkk TMZ ain’t post this shit. Trolls working hard today,” the rapper said of the photo, posted by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs. “I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That shit lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!!”

He added, “Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Think again.”

Scott and Jenner are not married, though they refer to each other as “hubby” and “wifey.”

The 21-year-old reality star recently referred to her boyfriend as “hubby” in an Instagram post last week, writing, “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.”

The two sparked rumors they were engaged with an Instagram story that had a diamond ring emoji.

Regardless of whether they’ve tied the knot, it seems the two are very content being parents to their daughter, Stormi, who was born in February.

“She’s so animated,” Scott said of his little one during an appearance on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in November. “She’s like, running around the house right now on this new, like, walker, and she’s turning into a full-blown runner.”