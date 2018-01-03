Treason for Dummies - A Republican Handbook

As any Republican Senator or Congressman knows, using your position to enrich yourself, and your corporate owners, at the expense of The People you supposedly represent is the basis of any worthwhile political career.

However, while blatant hypocrisy is nothing new to the Grand Ole Party, committing treason for the first time can be a slippery slope, even for the most experienced two-faced, liar. It’s not something you want to enter into lightly.

On one hand, you want to make sure that the President’s litany of crimes are swept under the rug as quickly as they appear, and any investigation that may arise and threaten to undermine him, your party, or, more importantly, you, is swiftly buried in a sea of red tape so thick it would take decades and millions of taxpayer dollars to unravel. On the other, well, there is no other.

I was going to say, you want to make sure that whatever smokescreen you and your constituents concoct with respect to deflecting attention away from your guy when it comes to the media, and The People he supposedly represents, is a well thought out, painstakingly ingenious diversion that will have journalists and scholars alike scratching their heads for years to come. But, who are we kidding? This is the age of the Orwellian “two plus two equals five” fact-bending mantra. Up is Down and Black is White. So, whereas, in days past, you may have in fact needed a viable alternate theory to distract inquiring minds from getting at the truth, rejoice, for today nothing of the sort is needed! You are free to do what you want in plain sight, and there’s nothing anyone can do. After all, you’re a Congressman! You make the law!

However, while it’s true, breaking the law and trampling on the Constitution has never been easier, you don’t want to come out and admit you’re a traitor, as there are still a few remaining officials here and there who might take offense to such brazen behavior. Just a few, but they’re still around.

This easy, three-step guide to committing treason and getting away with it should come in quite handy to any first time traitor looking to keep the public, and the world, out of the real business at hand. Profit.

Step 1. Fact-Manipulation. It is What You Say it is:

If the President is caught standing over a dead body in the oval office, holding a bloody knife, the thing to do in this case is to simply convince everyone they’re wrong by changing the facts. It’s easier than you think. “That’s not a knife. That’s a hot chocolate. That’s not Hillary Clinton. That’s a lawn mower,” and so forth. The more you repeat it, the more it will begin to sink in and the media will have no choice but to report your new facts. None of which have anything to do with the President being guilty of murder.

Step 2. Getting Appointed Committee Chair:

Making sure to get yourself appointed Committee Chair of any congressional body that could potentially cause harm and/or derail your months/years of hard work back-channeling with our enemies is paramount. After all, if the investigation points to you, and you’re the head of the investigation, you simply call off the investigation.

A pesky Dem. has a witness they want to call who claims they have damning info on the President? “Sorry, we’re not seeing witnesses today. Can you come back in 2025?” A mountain of evidence is delivered by tractor trailer to the committee? “Oops. Where’d we park that damn truck?”

A textbook example of this type of misdirection/stonewalling is Devin Nunes. Not only did Sen. Nunes pretend to recuse himself from the ongoing Russia investigation, he’s not even pretending anymore. He knows there’s nothing anyone can do to stop him. After all, he’s committee chair. Once you realize there’s no one higher up the ladder than you, who gives a sh#t what they think? Or, more importantly, what they know? Bravo, Senator.

Step 3. Become the Speaker:

This is probably the most important step out of the three. The Speaker of the House is the most powerful person in Congress. Arguably, even more than the President. As the Speaker, no matter what happens, it’s your job to pretend it’s nothing. The President violated forty-seven different sections of the Constitution in his first month? “He’s just new at this.” The House Intel Committee is stalling the Russia investigation? “What about all those Hillary supporters at the Dept. of Justice?” There’s a thousand dots connecting the President, his advisors, his family, his businesses, his friends, his pets and his housekeepers to Russia. Aren’t you the least bit concerned? “Nope.”