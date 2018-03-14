HUFFPOST FINDS
03/14/2018 05:56 pm ET

Breathtaking Tree House Vacation Rentals You Can Actually Afford

This is what it means to sleep under a canopy 🍃
By Brittany Nims

For travelers who prefer the road less traveled, a ground-level bed simply won’t do. 

Instead of planning your next getaway around a specific city destination, turn your trip on its head by instead planning around specific accommodations you want. Whether it’s a vacation rental with an infinity pool, a private hot tub, or one that’s in a tree house, stunning upgrades to your digs will make your next trip one for the books. 

Fuel your wanderlust with these 12 breathtaking tree house vacation rentals that’ll let you sleep among the canopy: 

  • 1 Costa Rican Jungle House -- from $142/night
    HomeAway
    This treehouse sits 60-feet up and includes ocean and jungle views. Check it out
  • 2 Romantic Tennessee Hideaway -- from $110/night
    HomeAway
    This open-concept treehouse is the perfect retreat for couples looking to getaway from the hustle and bustle of daily life. It has a hot tub, fireplace and porch with stunning views of the surrounding 7 acres of woods. Check it out
  • 3 Jungle Guadeloupe Bungalow -- from $148/night
    TripAdvisor
    This stunning treehouse is built on three levels and showcases jaw-dropping views of tropical vegetation. Check it out
  • 4 Honduran Fig Tree House -- from $99/night
    HomeAway
    This stunning house includes two levels atop an enormous fig tree. It's the only treehouse in Utila, and has remarkable views of the lush landscape, jungle wildlife, and unobstructed stars. It includes hammocks, hot-water shower on the ground level, or an outdoor bucket shower on the elevated deck. Check it out
  • 5 Romantic French Retreat -- from $136/night
    TripAdvisor
    This panoramic treehouse provides a gorgeous view of the Corrèze landscape, and provides and escape for those who want to see a quieter side of French life. Check it out
  • 6 Vietnam Artists Studio -- from $50/night
    TripAdvisor
    This treehouse was designed by famous artist Dao Anh Khanh originally as a piece of sculpture. It has since been turned into a treehouse studio in the middle of an lush garden with other pieces of Khanh's work. Check it out
  • 7 Into The Woods English Treehouse -- from $208/night
    TripAdvisor
    This treehouse is located in Whippingham, England, and provides a cozy escape for locals and tourists alike. It even includes a woodburning stove. Talk about cozy and romantic. Check it out
  • 8 Indian Tree Cottage -- from $63/night
    HomeAway
    This authentic wooden house sits atop a tree with sweeping views of the Himalayan mountains. It's the ideal stop for globetrotters looking to take the path less traveled. Check it out
  • 9 Airy Texas Treehouse -- from $129/night
    HomeAway
    This bright and cheery treehouse is more like a cabin and less like a bungalow. It has all the amenities you want out of your home away from home, but also includes one-of-a-kind views of the Texas Hill Country and a remarkable escape to the surrounding wildlife. Check it out
  • 10 California Redwood Retreat -- from $141/night
    HomeAway
    This treehouse is nestled in the Old Growth Redwoods and is perfect for nature-loving travelers. With lofty ceilings, an oak spiral staircase and solar string lights, it's the perfect getaway for those looking to unplug. Check it out
  • 11 English Getaway With Hot Tub -- from $246/night
    TripAdvisor
    This brilliant treehouse includes a private hot tub and has everything needed to check your boxes for an idyllic getaway. Check it out
  • 12 Secluded Georgia Treehouse -- from $210/night
    VRBO
    This upscale treehouse includes a fire pit, hot tub, and even a hanging bed that make it feel like a true getaway. Located off of hiking trails and forests, it's an ideal stay for adventurers. Check it out

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Travel And Tourism
Breathtaking Tree House Vacation Rentals You Can Actually Afford
CONVERSATIONS