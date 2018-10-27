Multiple People Dead, Suspect In Custody In Shooting At Squirrel Hill Synagogue

Multiple people are dead after a shooter opened fire Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation, a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At least eight people were killed, law enforcement officials told local news station KDKA and NBC News. A police spokesman told reporters late Saturday morning that three officers had been shot, though it was unclear if they were among the fatalities.

The suspect is reportedly in police custody.

Law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the synagogue, which was crowded for Saturday services in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, shortly before 10 a.m. Police sources told KDKA that a gunman walked into the synagogue and yelled, “All Jews must die,” before opening fire.

Jeff Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh told WHNT that he estimated between 60 and 100 people were inside the building when the shooting occurred.

Jeff Finklestein of the #JewishFederation of #Pittsburgh says he believed 60-100 people were inside the synagogue. Officials say they are still clearing the building of any further threat. Continue to ask residents to stay indoors. "It's not a safe situation." @whnt pic.twitter.com/DNyha5pH6C — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) October 27, 2018

The shooting took place on International Religious Freedom Day. The day that commemorates former U.S. President Bill Clinton signing the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act, which aimed to promote religious freedom through U.S. foreign policy.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was “watching the events unfolding” and urged people to stay safe.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

This is a developing news story.