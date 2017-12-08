Trent Franks Resigns, Had Allegedly Offered Aide $5 Million To Carry His Child

Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) resigned from Congress Friday, despite his earlier announcement that he would step aside next year.

The Associated Press reported Friday that a former aide claimed Franks offered her $5 million to carry his child. Politico reported that aides “were concerned that Franks was asking to have sexual relations with them.”

Sources also told Politico that Franks tried to convince a female aide they were in love by showing her an article about how to know when you’re in love with someone.

Franks denied the allegations in Politico’s report.

In a statement Thursday, Franks had said he would leave Congress Jan. 31, and acknowledged the House Ethics Committee was investigating his “discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable.”

On Friday, however, Franks said he would leave immediately, noting that his wife was admitted to a hospital in Washington, D.C., the day before “due to an ongoing ailment.”

“After discussing options with my family, we came to the conclusion that the best thing for our family now would be for me to tender my previous resignation effective today, December 8th, 2017,” he said.

The House Ethics Committee said Thursday that it will investigate whether Franks “engaged in conduct that constitutes sexual harassment and/or retaliation for opposing sexual harassment.”