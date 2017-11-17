Trevor Noah Asks: #YouToo, Al? Blames All Men

“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah was particularly disappointed at the latest revelation concerning a groper-in-high-places. “Al Franken, hashtag YouToo?” asked Noah.

But he wasn’t cutting the Democratic senator from Minnesota any slack — or any man, for that matter. “At all levels, we men have been complicit in perpetuating the culture that devalues women,” he said. “I don’t care who you are, Democrat, Republican, black, white, rich, poor.”

He wondered, for example, who was snapping the photo of Franken groping sleeping journalist Leeann Tweeden. Who was Franken’s “Billy Bush?” Noah asked, referring to the “Access Hollywood” host who giggled as he listened to Donald Trump talk about grabbing women “by the pussy.”

While Franken has apologized, Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore most definitely has not, Noah noted. Noah played a clip of Moore blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for demanding he step aside in the wake of growing accusations of sexual misconduct with teenagers.

It might work, Noah conceded. “It’s pretty much the Trump playbook,” he explained. “You blame your accusers, you claim sabotage, then you shit on Mitch McConnell.”