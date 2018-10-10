Trevor Noah tried to put a positive spin on a new United Nations report predicting devastating consequences of climate change on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“The newest member of a conservative majority on the Supreme Court just got a lifetime appointment,” the host said, in reference to Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial swearing-in as a Supreme Court justice on Monday.

“But there is a bright side,” Noah pointed out. “If that climate change report is right, a lifetime appointment might be shorter than we think.”