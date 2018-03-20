COMEDY
Trevor Noah: ‘I’m Sorry Man, But Donald Trump Is A Proper Asshole’

"Like if being an asshole were an arcade game, he would have all the top scores."
Trevor Noah criticized President Donald Trump over the “heartless” sacking of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Monday’s “The Daily Show.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe last Friday, just two days before his retirement, for an alleged lack of candor during a review of how the FBI and Justice Department had handled an investigation into Hillary Clinton. McCabe claimed his dismissal was a bid to “taint the FBI.” Trump called the firing “a great day for democracy.”

“I’m sorry man, but Donald Trump is a proper asshole,” said Noah. “Like if being an asshole was an arcade game, he would have all the top scores.”

Check out the clip above.

