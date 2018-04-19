Trevor Noah gave President Donald Trump credit where credit was due on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

The late-night host does not shy away from regularly criticizing the president. But after explaining how CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to prepare for a summit between Kim and Trump, Noah offered sincere praise.

“I know our first instinct is to hate,” said Noah. “But if it wasn’t for his craziness, North Korea would never have come to the table.”

“You know, that’s what he did. Trump is like the near-death experience that makes people forget why they were fighting in the first place. That’s who he is,” he added.