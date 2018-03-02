Donald Trump may appear to be siding with Democrats on the gun control debate. But on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah said the president’s apparent flip should be taken with utmost caution.

“Before you get too excited for your new gun-grabber-in-chief, just remember what happened with DACA not too long ago,” said Noah.

Trump agreed with Democrats on immigration and then “two days later Africans were from shithole countries and the whole thing fell apart,” said Noah.