03/02/2018 04:15 am ET

Trevor Noah Issues Warning About Donald Trump's Apparent Flip On Gun Control

Don't get excited about the new "gun-grabber-in-chief" just yet, said Noah.
By Lee Moran

Donald Trump may appear to be siding with Democrats on the gun control debate. But on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah said the president’s apparent flip should be taken with utmost caution.

“Before you get too excited for your new gun-grabber-in-chief, just remember what happened with DACA not too long ago,” said Noah.

Trump agreed with Democrats on immigration and then “two days later Africans were from shithole countries and the whole thing fell apart,” said Noah.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Donald Trump Gun Control Trevor Noah The Daily Show
