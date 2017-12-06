Trevor Noah blasted President Donald Trump’s public support of GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore during Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”
“What kind of person would be so morally degenerate that they would actually back this man?” asked Noah.
Trump threw his weight behind Moore, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, earlier this week.
Noah also noted how it was “funny” that Trump hadn’t initially backed Moore in the race.
“But then the sexual misconduct stuff comes up and Trump’s like, ‘My man!’” Noah said.
