Trevor Noah Skewers 'Morally Degenerate' Donald Trump For Endorsing Roy Moore

The "Daily Show" host wondered "what kind of person" could back a man facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations.
Trevor Noah blasted President Donald Trump’s public support of GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore during Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“What kind of person would be so morally degenerate that they would actually back this man?” asked Noah.

Trump threw his weight behind Moore, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, earlier this week.

Noah also noted how it was “funny” that Trump hadn’t initially backed Moore in the race.

“But then the sexual misconduct stuff comes up and Trump’s like, ‘My man!’”  Noah said.

Check out the full segment above.

CONVERSATIONS