Trevor Noah: Trump Backs Roy Moore Because 'Birds Of A Feather Molest Together'

Trevor Noah tried to make sense of President Donald Trump’s resolute support for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore during Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”
The late-night host said many people were still questioning how Trump could support the candidate in the special election on Tuesday, given that several women have accused Moore of sexually harassing or assaulting them when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
“Well, it’s simple, people,” Noah said. “Birds of a feather molest together.”
Noah noted that Trump also currently faces several accusations of sexual misconduct.
“Do Republicans actually care about sexual assault?” he asked.
