“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah hilariously dissected President Donald Trump’s similarities to a stand-up comedian on Wednesday night.
“You probably see it in him,” Noah, who was a guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” told Meyers. “He goes out, he practices his jokes, he works on his material, you can see him trying it out.”
“He’ll be like, ‘What do you think, Sheriff Arpaio? What do you think?’ And you can feel he’s like, ‘Yeah!’ and the crowd cheers, and he’s like, ‘I’m working on that bit, I’m working on that bit,’” Noah added.
The comedian later made an analogy to describe the combination of fear and laughter that Trump regularly provokes in him.
“Donald Trump is basically an asteroid headed towards the Earth,” said Noah. “And it’s an asteroid … but it’s shaped like a penis.”
