Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” was delighted with President Donald Trump’s White House news conference on Monday.

“Today was one of those days where you watch Donald Trump and for a second you get to enjoy the comedy side of him, and then you’re like tomorrow you go back to the terrifying side of him,” Noah told his audience.

He found humor in Trump’s comments about the renegotiated NAFTA trade deal ― one of the funniest things he’s ever heard him say.

“The press has treated me so badly folks, so badly,” Trump said. “It’s been loco.”

Noah especially enjoyed the Mexican accent Trump used when he said, “It’s been loco.”

Noah added that he wondered if Trump had practiced key phrases in Spanish heading into negotiations with Mexico.

“Yo soy capitán,” the talk show host said. “I’m crazy. I want this deal.”

“I told you those Gabriel Iglesias DVDs would pay back, folks,” Noah imagined Trump saying. “I learned so much.”