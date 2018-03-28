COMEDY
03/28/2018 06:10 am ET

Trevor Noah Rips Trump's New 'War-Horny' National Security Adviser John Bolton

"He may look like a harmless model train enthusiast..."
By Lee Moran

Trevor Noah has issued a stark warning about President Donald Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” the comedian urged people not to be fooled by the notoriously hawkish former UN ambassador’s “Geppetto cosplayer” demeanor.

“While Bolton may look like a harmless model train enthusiast, he’s developed a notorious rep as a guy who really wants to bomb everyone,” said Noah.

Noah noted how the “war-horny” Bolton was still defending the Iraq War, which is “the one war that everyone agrees was a terrible idea.”

“I mean it destroyed the Middle East and brought us ISIS, but other than that, nailed it. Am I right?” quipped Noah. 

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Trevor Noah The Daily Show John Bolton John R. Bolton
Trevor Noah Rips Trump's New 'War-Horny' National Security Adviser John Bolton
CONVERSATIONS