Tonight at 11/10c, Kanye doubles down on his support for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/kbfpGm3ZlE— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 26, 2018
Trevor Noah believes rapper Kanye West’s support of President Donald Trump may baffle the folks on Fox News.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” the comedian imagined how the recent West/Trump Twitter lovefest could “confuse” people on the conservative network.
“Why don’t these celebrity rap thugs stay out of politics and...” Noah imagined one of the network’s anchors saying, before suddenly flipping stance after finding out that West was pro-Trump. “Sorry, I mean, this guy understands the American people. He understands all of them.”
