04/26/2018

Trevor Noah Taunts Fox News Over Kanye West's Support Of Donald Trump

"You know that this is also going to confuse people on Fox News."
By Lee Moran

Trevor Noah believes rapper Kanye West’s support of President Donald Trump may baffle the folks on Fox News.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” the comedian imagined how the recent West/Trump Twitter lovefest could “confuse” people on the conservative network.

“Why don’t these celebrity rap thugs stay out of politics and...” Noah imagined one of the network’s anchors saying, before suddenly flipping stance after finding out that West was pro-Trump. “Sorry, I mean, this guy understands the American people. He understands all of them.”

Donald Trump Fox News Kanye West Trevor Noah The Daily Show
