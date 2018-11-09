Trevor Noah Says Acting AG Matthew Whitaker Set 'Thirst Trap' For Trump

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah loves a good romance ― especially the professional one between President Donald Trump and the man Trump appointed acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker.

Whitaker, who replaced his boss, Jeff Sessions, after Trump booted him the day after this week’s midterm elections, has been wooing the president for a while, it seems. On his show Thursday, Noah noted that Whitaker regularly appeared on CNN to trash special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

A lawyer who appeared with Whitaker on CNN said Whitaker told him he was flying to New York for the news network segments to get noticed as a Trump defender so he’d receive a judicial appointment back in Iowa, according to CNN.

Noah put a sexier spin on it, saying that Whitaker was “laying thirst traps for Trump” and that the courting worked out much better than Whitaker could have anticipated.

“All he wanted was to be a judge in Iowa,” Noah said. “And now he’s the acting attorney general. That’s like applying to be a cashier at Ross Dress For Less and then they’re like, forget cashier, you’re Ross!”