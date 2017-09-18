COMEDY
Trevor Noah Nails The Professional Hypocrisy Of The Trump Kids

Last week on “The Daily Show,” during a commercial break, host Trevor Noah broke down the hypocrisy of the professional roles that Donald Trump’s children play in his presidency, specifically Ivanka within the White House and Donald Jr. running his father’s outside business empire.

Ivanka is a senior White House advisor, but insists she can’t change her father’s mind. Donald Jr. insists the Trump business and the White House are separate entities, but he coordinates with his father on statements.

Noah is having none of that.

