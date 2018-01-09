COMEDY
Trevor Noah Breaks Down Why Oprah Winfrey Is The 'Perfect Opponent' For Donald Trump

"She's everything that he's not."

Trevor Noah has Oprah Winfrey’s back when it comes to a possible run for president.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah explained why Winfrey could be the “perfect opponent” for President Donald Trump in 2020. Her speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards “made a lot of people feel like Oprah wasn’t done achieving things quite yet.” Plus...

“She’s everything that he’s not,” Noah said.

Check out the full segment above.

