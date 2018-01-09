Tonight at 11/10c, whatever you do, @Oprah, don’t use email! #Oprah2020 pic.twitter.com/U9aU41hMlW— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 9, 2018
Trevor Noah has Oprah Winfrey’s back when it comes to a possible run for president.
On Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah explained why Winfrey could be the “perfect opponent” for President Donald Trump in 2020. Her speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes Awards “made a lot of people feel like Oprah wasn’t done achieving things quite yet.” Plus...
“She’s everything that he’s not,” Noah said.
