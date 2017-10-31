COMEDY
Trevor Noah: Paul Manafort Is Practically A James Bond Villain

But not a very good one.

Trevor Noah thinks Paul Manafort is just “one eye patch” away from being a James Bond villain.

On Monday’s “Daily Show,” Noah dissected the raft of federal charges brought against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager. Noah then noted why Manafort probably wouldn’t be the fictional British spy’s perfect nemesis.

Manafort, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is “the world’s worst liar,” Noah said, which is exactly why the late night host wants him to have his day in court.

Check out the segment above.

