Trevor Noah: Paul Manafort Is Practically A James Bond Villain

Robert Mueller indicts Paul Manafort, or as he’s known in Trump World, "new phone, who dis?" Full episode: https://t.co/FIfD9s5Vt8 pic.twitter.com/aR0b2uu4fc

Trevor Noah thinks Paul Manafort is just “one eye patch” away from being a James Bond villain.

On Monday’s “Daily Show,” Noah dissected the raft of federal charges brought against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager. Noah then noted why Manafort probably wouldn’t be the fictional British spy’s perfect nemesis.

Manafort, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is “the world’s worst liar,” Noah said, which is exactly why the late night host wants him to have his day in court.