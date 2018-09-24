TONIGHT: Thank you, news media, for interrupting our day to let us know you don’t know what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/0QV8vYitsD

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” offered an update on the situation at the Justice Department on Monday.

“Breaking news: Robert Mueller’s boss, Rod Rosenstein, has been fired by Donald Trump,” Noah said. “Or he resigned. Or he’s about to resign. Or both. Or neither. Either way, it’s breaking news.”

Noah took the news media to task for breaking into regular television programming with a story that hadn’t quite unfolded.