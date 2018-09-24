COMEDY
Trevor Noah Has A Problem With 'Breaking News' On Rod Rosenstein

Sometimes the news is downright confusing. Is the deputy attorney general fired, and can he beat Jordan?
By Carla Baranauckas

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” offered an update on the situation at the Justice Department on Monday.

“Breaking news: Robert Mueller’s boss, Rod Rosenstein, has been fired by Donald Trump,” Noah said. “Or he resigned. Or he’s about to resign. Or both. Or neither. Either way, it’s breaking news.”

Noah took the news media to task for breaking into regular television programming with a story that hadn’t quite unfolded.

Check the video above to see where else Noah says you can turn for news.

