Trevor Noah Reveals Why His Dog Seemed To Be So 'Stupid'

During a commercial break in the taping of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah was surprised when an audience member asked him how his dog Fufi was doing.

The dog, who was part of his family when he was growing up in South Africa, died, he said as the audience moaned.

Then he told about Fufi, “the dumbest, most beautiful dog ever,” and her sister Panther, “the smartest, ugliest dog you’ve ever seen.”

It wasn’t until Fufi died that Noah and his family discovered why she had seemed to be not so bright.