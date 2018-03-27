Trevor Noah Rips Rick Santorum For Thinking ‘Kids Should Be Shot And Not Heard’

TONIGHT: Trevor has full coverage of the #MarchForOurLives , including stunning advice from an 8pm-curfew-in-human-form, Rick Santorum. pic.twitter.com/qSSWFYaLOI

Santorum, a former GOP senator from Pennsylvania, suggested on CNN Sunday that students should take “CPR classes” instead of pushing for gun control and demanding changes in the law.

“Yeah, according to former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, citizens asking their lawmakers to make laws is just them passing the buck,” Noah said on Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“People like Rick Santorum think that kids should be shot and not heard,” he added.