Sarah Huckabee Sanders Got Off Easy At Virginia Restaurant, Says Trevor Noah

Being asked to leave a Virginia restaurant was probably the “nicest thing” that could have happened there to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Trevor Noah. It could have been so much worse.

The chef might have taken out his frustration on her food, said “The Daily Show” host. Or Sanders could have been treated the same way she treats the press — and served an empty plate. If she wondered what happened to the food, “You go, ’It’s right there. The chef told us there’s food, so there must be food there, and that’s our position,’” Noah quipped.

Individuals in the Trump administration are suffering so right now, Noah fake lamented. The single ones aren’t even finding dates. They can’t get “anyone to swipe right on them ... in their case far right,” said Noah.

Now every time members of the Trump crew step outside they’re “made to feel like they don’t even belong here.” But “on the plus side,” he added, they’re getting a “taste of what it’s like to be a minority.”