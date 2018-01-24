Trevor Noah Rips Congress Over 'Pathetic' Government Shutdown Deal

Trevor Noah is raining on Congress’ parade.

Lawmakers celebrated the end of the government shutdown on Monday. But on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah said funding the government for the next three weeks “sounds pathetic.”

“[It’s] not normal,” said Noah. “I don’t care what anybody says, you’re just having a government funded week to week. America’s the richest country in the world and the government is out here basically paying rent week to week.”

He also compared America to an errant tenant who “gets caught in the stairway by the landlord.”