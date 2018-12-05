Trevor Noah Has Been Silenced... But It's Not What You Think

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” is known for being outspoken on many controversial issues, including President Donald Trump, racism and gun control. On Tuesday night, though, he was silenced.

During the desk chat segment of the show, he sat next to Roy Wood Jr. and said not a word as his colleague did all the talking. But this wasn’t a case of censorship. Noah was keeping quiet on doctor’s orders.

The native of South Africa explained the situation in a tweet.

Over the weekend, Noah was host of the Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, that honored Nelson Mandela. Among those performing were Beyonce, Jay-Z and Ed Sheeran.

While in South Africa, Noah taped some segments for “The Daily Show,” including an interview with his grandmother, who lives in Soweto.

The quick trip – which had aspects of a sentimental journey – took its toll. And now Noah is on 100 percent vocal rest.