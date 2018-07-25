COMEDY
Trevor Noah: Trump Administration 'Is Coming For Our Furry Friends'

Imagine a bigger enemy than "Crooked Hillary, fake news media, the deep-state witch hunts, Canada."
By Carla Baranauckas

It’s nearly impossible to keep track of the ever-growing list of President Donald Trump’s enemies, Trevor Noah said Tuesday on “The Daily Show.”

“Crooked Hillary, fake news media, the deep-state witch hunts, Canada” are on the list, Noah said.

But the administration’s biggest enemy of all is the environment, “The Daily Show” host said.

“The Trump administration has had a grudge against Mother Nature ever since wind,” he said.

Check out the video above to find out what might be cuter than furry animals in the wild. 

 
