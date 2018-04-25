Trevor Noah dissected what appears to be President Donald Trump’s growing friendship with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

The comedian said it was “no accident” that Macron had become Trump’s first state dinner guest “because from the very beginning, while other leaders seemed to clash with Trump, Macron was the Belle to Trump’s Beast.”

Noah noted the serious reason behind Macron’s visit ― namely to prevent Trump from scrapping the Iran nuclear deal. But he also broke down the most meme-worthy moments of the trip so far (such as the pair’s tree-planting ceremony, their awkward kiss and that bizarre “dandruff” incident).

“We all know that Trump is not the sentimental type, but clearly Macron made him feel a way that he’s never, ever felt before: Human,” said Noah.

He ended the segment with this tribute to the two leaders blossoming “bromance”: