Trevor Noah: Trump's Most Powerful Tool Is Wielding 'Victimhood'

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” says he’s figured out how President Donald Trump manages to maintain support with his base.

“I find Trump’s most powerful tool is that he knows how to wield victimhood,” Noah told his studio audience last week during a break. “He knows how to offer victimhood to people who have the least claim to it.”

Trump has changed the Me Too conversation to focus on the possibility that men might be falsely accused and has taken the spotlight off women who are victims of sexual assault, Noah said.

“He’s saying the real victims of the Me Too movement are men,” Noah said, adding that a lot of men will connect with that feeling.

But that feeling doesn’t match reality. “We looked through it,” he said. “It’s maybe 100 and something people. That’s how many people have been Me Too-ed.”

Noah pointed out that that means 99.9 percent of men have not been accused of sexual misconduct.

“You could fit 100 men into a comedy club and then Louis C.K. could come and surprise them,” Noah said. “That’s how few that number is.”