03/23/2018 03:00 pm ET

The Most Popular Destinations In The World, According To TripAdvisor

And where to stay in these spots when you visit.
By Amanda Pena

TripAdvisor recently unveiled their top destinations around the world in 2018, and the list will give you some major wanderlust.

If you’re looking to travel within the U.S., San Francisco, California or Oahu, Hawaii should be at the top of your list. But if you’re looking to make your next trip overseas, these popular world destinations will give you a vacation worth bragging about.

To make your trip planning easier, HuffPost Finds has gathered some places to stay and the most optimal financial months. Get inspired by these hotel options in each of TripAdvisors most popular world destinations of 2018.

  • 1 Paris, France
    ElOjoTorpe via Getty Images
    It's no surprise that the most romantic city in the world is #1. Relax after a day of strolling along the Seine or marvel at icons like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

    Least expensive month to go: August
    Highly-rated value hotel: Hotel Bradford Elysees - Astotel, from $154 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 2 London, England
    Haykal via Getty Images
    In London, history collides with art, fashion, food, and good ale.

    Least expensive month to go: April
    Highly-rated value hotel: The Piccadilly London West End, from $246 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 3 Rome, Italy
    Robin-Angelo Photography via Getty Images
    Enjoy some of the most memorable meals you'll ever have in Rome while touring through a real-life collage of piazzas, open-air markets, and astonishing historic sites.

    Least expensive month to go: August
    Highly-rated value hotel: Deko Rome, from $169 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 4 Bali, Indonesia
    sutthinon sanyakup via Getty Images
    Travel to the virtual postcard that is Bali. Soak up the sun on the fine white sand beaches, or hangout with the local tropical creatures.

    Least expensive month to go: April
    Highly-rated value hotel: The Villas Tejakula, from $141 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 5 Crete, Greece
    arturasker via Getty Images
    Greece's largest island, Crete, is home to wild natural beauty and thousands of years of culture, history and exquisite cuisine.

    Least expensive month to go: October
    Highly-rated value hotel: Elounda Garden Suites, from $85 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 6 Barcelona, Spain
    Gatsi via Getty Images
    Barcelona is an experience in itself. Sip sangria at a sidewalk café in Las Ramblas while watching a street performance, then create your own street feast by moving from tapas bar to tapas bar.

    Least expensive month to go: November
    Highly-rated value hotel: Yurbban Passage Hotel & Spa, from $182 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 7 Prague, Czech Republic
    narvikk via Getty Images
    Culture-enriched Prague makes it a perfect destination for beach-weary vacationers.

    Least expensive month to go: November
    Highly-rated value hotel: Hotel Pod Vezi, from $111 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 8 Marrakech, Morocco
    Eloi_Omella via Getty Images
    Brimming with markets, gardens, palaces, and mosques, Marrakech is one magical place.

    Least expensive month to go: June
    Highly-rated value hotel: Riad Dar Dialkoum, from $132 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 9 Istanbul, Turkey
    Seqoya via Getty Images
    Istanbul is full of enough bazaars, mosques, and Turkish baths to keep you occupied your entire stay there.

    Least expensive month to go:
    Highly-rated value hotel:     Dersaadet Hotel Istanbul, from $101 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 10 New York City, New York
    Getty Images/Tetra images RF
    You'll never tire of things to do in New York as there's something for everyone.

    Least expensive month to go: August
    Highly-rated value hotel: The Blakely New York, from $251 per night on TripAdvisor

