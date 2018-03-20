HUFFPOST FINDS
The Most Popular U.S. Destinations Of 2018, According To TripAdvisor

Get inspired for your next getaway.
By Amanda Pena

TripAdvisor has unveiled their list of top places to visit in the U.S. and around the world, and the results will definitely give you some inspiration for your next trip.

Winners were chosen based reviews and ratings for various global locations over a 12-month period. Activity and interest surrounding hotels, restaurants and attractions within those locations helped determine the winners.

If you’re looking to check off one of these must-see spots, HuffPost Finds has done some preliminary research for you and picked some of the highest rated value hotels in each of the top U.S. destinations to help get that getaway planning started. 

  • 1 New York City, New York
    Trip Advisor
    New York is extremely versatile in terms of finding something for everyone to enjoy, so it's no surprise that it found its way to number one on the list.

    Least expensive month to go: August
    Highly rated value hotel: The Blakely New York, from $251 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 2 Maui, Hawaii
    Andrew Wilson / EyeEm via Getty Images
    Relax on the warm, golden sands of Maui, take some windsurfing lessons, or experience your first snorkeling session at this gorgeous hotspot.

    Least expensive month to go: October
    Highly rated value hotel: The Mauian Hotel on Napili Beach, from $239 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 3 Las Vegas, Nevada
    Trip Advisor
    Experience Sin City with its large variety of cuisines, casinos, and spectacular shows.

    Least expensive month to go: April
    Highly rated value hotel: Palms Casino Resort, from $113 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 4 Oahu, Hawaii
    ferrantraite via Getty Images
    With beautiful beaches and wild waves of epic heights, Oahu is a sunbather's and surfer's paradise.

    Least expensive month to go    : November
    Highly rated value hotel: Coconut Waikiki Hotel, from $183 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 5 Orlando, Florida
    Sean Pavone via Getty Images
    Orlando is home to some of the world's most popular amusement and theme parks, making it a timeless adventure for all families.

    Least expensive month to go    : August
    Highly rated value hotel: Floridays Resort, from $151 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 6 Chicago, Illinois
    xavierarnau via Getty Images
    From Lincoln Park to Hyde Park, the Windy City is full of fine dining, modern art, and innovative comedy.

    Least expensive month to go: December
    Highly rated value hotel: River Hotel, from $160 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 7 San Diego, California
    f8grapher via Getty Images
    Experience the laid-back Cali culture in San Diego with its ideal weather, endless outdoor fun, and gorgeous shores.

    Least expensive month to go: April
    Highly rated value hotel: Residence Inn San Diego Rancho Bernardo/Carmel Mountain Ranch, from $159 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 8 San Francisco, California
    Ershov_Maks via Getty Images
    Explore the City by the Bay with its colorful neighborhoods, trendy bistros, and hippie chic aesthetic.

    Least expensive month to go: April
    Highly rated value hotel: Chancellor Hotel on Union Square, from $271 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 9 New Orleans, Lousiana
    donvictorio via Getty Images
    Whether you're into Mardi Gras celebrations, supernatural museums, or guided tours of the historic French Quarter, there's something for everyone in NOLA.

    Least expensive month to go: August
    Highly rated value hotel: Le Pavillon Hotel, from $114 per night on TripAdvisor
  • 10 Island of Hawaii, Hawaii
    Art Wager via Getty Images
    This Big Island boasts natural beauty and adventure from their black sand beaches to their volcano national park.

    Least expensive month to go: May
    Highly rated value hotel: The Palms Cliff House Inn, from $237 per night on TripAdvisor

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

