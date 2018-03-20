The Most Popular U.S. Destinations Of 2018, According To TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has unveiled their list of top places to visit in the U.S. and around the world, and the results will definitely give you some inspiration for your next trip.

Winners were chosen based reviews and ratings for various global locations over a 12-month period. Activity and interest surrounding hotels, restaurants and attractions within those locations helped determine the winners.

If you’re looking to check off one of these must-see spots, HuffPost Finds has done some preliminary research for you and picked some of the highest rated value hotels in each of the top U.S. destinations to help get that getaway planning started.