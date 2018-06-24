Man Shot Dead While Camping With Young Daughters In Malibu Creek State Park

California police are investigating the mysterious death of a 35-year-old man shot while camping with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park.

Lt. Rodney Moore of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, Tristan Beaudette of Irvine, California, was shot at least once in the upper torso in the early hours of Friday morning.

Moore told The Los Angeles Times that Beaudette may have been shot while he was inside a tent with his two daughters, ages 2 and 4.

“The theory we are working with is he was shot inside the tent,” the officer said. “The children were inside the tent, too.”

Moore said the case was being treated “as a homicide at this point.” The two children were not hurt in the shooting, he added.

Irvine father of two is identified as the man gunned down while camping at Malibu Creek State Park early Friday morning. Tristan Beaudette, 35, was a great chemist but an even greater father, said his friends https://t.co/cQHeNbWOKB pic.twitter.com/IugLJaGNtf — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 24, 2018

Beaudette has been remembered by friends and family as a devoted father and husband, a lover of the outdoors, and a “brilliant” chemist who worked in the pharmaceutical industry. He is survived by his wife, Erica, and his two young girls.

A GoFundMe page set up by Beaudette’s family members expressed horror at “the senselessness of this crime.”

“Words cannot express the absolute devastation and sorrow we feel from the loss of someone so dear to our family,” the page said.

Police told CBS Los Angeles on Saturday that no leads, no suspect and no motive for the shooting had yet been identified.

Investigators from the LASD Homicide Bureau are on the scene at Malibu Creek State Park, working to uncover evidence in last night's shooting pic.twitter.com/6Zn9SRzNuJ — Ian Bradley (@Ian_reports) June 23, 2018

As the homicide investigation continues, at least 60 campsites in Malibu Creek State Park, a popular hiking and camping spot in the Calabasas area, have been temporarily closed to the public, reported NBC4. Hiking trails in the area will remain open.