Tronc Fires New York Daily News Social Media Team, But They Tweet The Last Laugh

In the hours after the New York Daily News, a 99-year-old tabloid known for its punchy front pages, laid off half its newsroom staff, a few tweets surfaced from the paper’s account featuring some pretty hilarious GIFs.

On Monday, after an email from newspaper publisher Tronc to the staff notified them that 50 percent of its roughly 85 employees would be cut, the Twitter account shared a GIF of John Travolta’s Vincent Vega looking around aimlessly.