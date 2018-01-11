Troye Sivan's New Single 'My, My, My' Is A Flashy, Sexy Dream

Oh my, my, my, Troye Sivan’s latest single off his upcoming album is a sweaty, sensual dance party. And fans are LOVING it.

“Buzz cut/I got my tongue between your teeth/Go slow./No, no go fast/You like it just as much as me,” the saucy lyrics say.

The song, entitled “My My My!,” dropped with a flashy new video directed by Grant Singer.

By “flashy,” we mean literally flashy: The video comes with a sensitivity warning for those with “photosensitive epilepsy.” If you can’t bear to watch, think lots of flashing lights, intimate close-ups, and hips gyrating.

Youtube

Despite the warning, Twitter users have come out in droves to share their support for the seductive tune:

OMFGGGGGGGG I JUST REACTED TO @troyesivan’S NEW SONG #mymymy for a vIDEO AND IM JIGGLING IM OBSESSED QTF!!!!!!! 2018 HAS BEEN SAVED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) January 11, 2018

.@troyesivan I am obsessed w you and i’m so happy for you #MYMYMY IS A BOP — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 11, 2018

OH MY MY MY MAKES ME WANT TO CRY CRY CRY #MYMYMY — тroy (@reIatablegay) January 11, 2018

I don’t know how troye continually manages to outdo himself but #MyMyMy is absolutely gorgeous. The kinda song that makes you wanna stay up all night falling in love. Adore 🖤 — Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) January 11, 2018

this new Troye Sivan is a smash. #MYMYMY — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) January 11, 2018