True Strength: Meet Travis Mills

I’ve been a health and fitness writer for more than 15 years. I’ve met a lot of impressively strong people. But you don’t know true strength until you learn about someone like Travis Mills. And knowing his story — inevitably — makes you stronger too.

If the things that don’t kill you make you stronger, then Travis Mills is the world’s strongest man.

And if you want to honor all veterans, then you should check out Mills’ story.

Mills is a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant. He served in the 82nd Airborne, which is an elite infantry division. He served three tours in Afghanistan by the time he was in his mid-20s.

On that third tour, Mills had what he calls “a bad day.”

Mills and other men from his unit were on patrol for IED’s. After the team scanned an area, Mills stopped and set down a bag—right atop a landmine.

The initial blast vaporized his right arm and right leg. He lost his left arm and leg in the hours of surgery that followed. Today, Mills is a quadruple amputee—one of only five American soldiers to return from the wars in Iraq in such condition.

During his evacuation from combat, Mills never asked doctors if he as going to make it. He only asked about the well being of the men in his unit. They were the first thing he asked when he awoke days later at a military hospital in Germany. Mills asked about his men first. Then he asked why he couldn’t feel his arms or legs.

The rest of Mills’ recovery, which I won’t spoil for you, is truly an incredible story, and something I urge you to check out. When you listen to Mills talk for 30 seconds it’s clear: He is not someone who gives in to pain or limitation. During a long and difficult recovery at Walter Reed Hospital, Mills made himself a leader in his ward, visiting other soldiers who lost limbs in combat.

“I met everybody there,” Mills recalls during his appearance on Crazy Good Turns. “At Walter Reed, the worst amputation you were going to see is me. So here is a guy with no arms and legs, who either rolls or walks into your room and is like, ‘You’re going to get better. We’ll work out together one day.’ It really is uplifting. A lot of the guys were really thankful for that.”

Today, Mills continues to lead from the front for injured vets. He drives, does CrossFit, and takes his daughter on daddy-daughter dates. Mills is also started a foundation in Maine that’s dedicated to helping other critically injured veterans and their families.

This year, the foundation hosted dozens of soldiers who’ve lost limbs in combat along with their families for a week of rest, relaxation, and re-learning some life skills to help them adjust to their new normal. While this is just their first year offering the service, the foundation kept the retreat open for several extra weeks to help military families affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The retreat includes families, because the wounded don’t recover alone. In fact, Mills credits his family for getting him through his own recovery. After seeing his daughter, Chloe, for the first time, Mills says, “I just realized, ‘You know what? There's no reason why I shouldn't push forward in life and just get out of this bed and get better.’ And I did that."

Mills will tell you that his story isn’t special. That he’s exactly like the hundreds of thousands of other American soldiers who’ve served our country during the past 16 years of war. Which is a reminder that true strength is oftentimes best measured by how we help others and make a difference in the world, specially when no one is watching.